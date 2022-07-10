Sciencast Management LP Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,855,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,559,000 after buying an additional 446,454 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4,909.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 166,931 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATI. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -547.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

