Sciencast Management LP Sells 6,585 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in S&P Global by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $352.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.71.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

