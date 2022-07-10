Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.18 Million in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 37,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Flex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,766,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Flex by 68.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 34,780 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 187,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 33.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

FLEX opened at $14.63 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Flex had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $121,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 55,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $972,569.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,971 shares in the company, valued at $21,010,453.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,237 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,019. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

About Flex (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.