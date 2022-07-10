Sciencast Management LP Raises Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 187.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,365 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,689,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,795,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,921,000 after buying an additional 677,196 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,532.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 648,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,827,000 after buying an additional 608,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,101,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,992,000 after buying an additional 590,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of FNF opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.