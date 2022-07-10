Sciencast Management LP Buys New Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of KDP opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,547. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,524 and sold 93,275 shares valued at $3,423,956. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. UBS Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.