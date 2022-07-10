6,422 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,911,000 after buying an additional 362,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,185,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,058,000 after buying an additional 197,553 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after acquiring an additional 495,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

NDAQ stock opened at $156.56 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.31 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

