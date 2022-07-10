Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

NYSE CTVA opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

