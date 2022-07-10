Sciencast Management LP Takes $1.29 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,239 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $3,289,275.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,055,663.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,559. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.41.

NYSE DKS opened at $83.95 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 15.07%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

