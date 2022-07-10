Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $9,414,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

