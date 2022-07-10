Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.15 Million in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2,269.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.90. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. Barclays began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $4,147,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,986,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,701,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

