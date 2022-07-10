Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,566 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.7% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.19. The company has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Barclays decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.