Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 66,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.