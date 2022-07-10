Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.44 Million in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $135.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.32. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Bank of America dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

