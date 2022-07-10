Sciencast Management LP Boosts Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 449.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $193,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

NYSE:ARW opened at $111.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.33 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.24.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

