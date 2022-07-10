Sciencast Management LP Boosts Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 141.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,625,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,413,000 after buying an additional 283,315 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,314 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,352,000 after acquiring an additional 693,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,097,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,448,000 after acquiring an additional 103,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $62.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($62.50) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oddo Bhf raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($45.83) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($61.46) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.