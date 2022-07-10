Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.53 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.81.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $273.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

