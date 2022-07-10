Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,908. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $123.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day moving average is $113.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

