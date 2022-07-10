Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,750 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of GSK by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.07) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.49) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

