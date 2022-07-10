Mill Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,245 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 418,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,028,000 after buying an additional 29,486 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after buying an additional 82,070 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 173,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $83.03 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average is $93.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

