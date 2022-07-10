Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,607,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 63,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 42,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDB opened at $51.00 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.68.

