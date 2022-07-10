Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 632,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,537 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $17,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 344,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,714 shares of company stock worth $221,179. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GDOT opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

