Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 5,382 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 876,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $21,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter worth about $401,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in EchoStar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 69,599 shares during the last quarter.

SATS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

SATS opened at $18.98 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.73.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $501.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.30 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

