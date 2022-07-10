Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $128,150,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $111,888,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after purchasing an additional 848,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

BX stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average is $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 481,021 shares worth $25,936,220. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

