Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,386 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,279 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $8,116,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,512,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,391,000 after purchasing an additional 59,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBI opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCBI. StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.47.

In related news, Director Larry L. Helm acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $297,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,080.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.65 per share, with a total value of $421,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,246.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,345. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

