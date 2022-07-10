Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 603,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,154 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $18,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Frontdoor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,604,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Frontdoor by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,733,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,530,000 after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1,319.15%. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Anna C. Catalano acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $514,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Cobb bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

