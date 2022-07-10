Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $20.19 Million Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,657 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $20,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 857,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,175 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,098,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,798,000 after buying an additional 116,991 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 74,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NYSE:NOMD opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $822.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.74 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

About Nomad Foods (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.