SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSW. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW opened at $119.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.18.

