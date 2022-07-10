Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.30. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,404. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

