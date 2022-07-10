Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 3,941 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXUS. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,279,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,929,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,000 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,487,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 367.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,926,000 after purchasing an additional 830,468 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,781,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

IXUS opened at $56.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.