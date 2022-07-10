Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 273 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGV. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

BATS:IGV opened at $286.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.76 and a 200 day moving average of $320.97. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.