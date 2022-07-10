Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 975.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,949 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after purchasing an additional 466,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,569,000 after purchasing an additional 338,057 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE SRE opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.94.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.48%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.
Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
