2,392 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,259,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 677.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 27,668 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 40,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 458,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBIX opened at $95.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.74 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average of $88.79. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,300 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

