4,857 Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 41,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 28,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 50,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $31.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $51.92.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

