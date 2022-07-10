Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 4,097 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.86. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $40.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. Analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush set a $74.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

