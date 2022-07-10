Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 350.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $507,115,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

