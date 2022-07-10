Calton & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of RYE stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $82.02.

