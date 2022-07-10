Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 67.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX opened at $358.55 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $326.70 and a one year high of $559.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

