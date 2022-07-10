Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,166 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

CMF stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

