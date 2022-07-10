Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9,469.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 87,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $35.02 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $42.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

