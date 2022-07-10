Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

