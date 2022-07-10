Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) by 179.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,599,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,882,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,523,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,453,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PTLO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $57.73.

In other Portillo’s news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,204,655.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $196,773. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Profile (Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.