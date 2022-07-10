Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, CV Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $221,205.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,578.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $31,704.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,510.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,368 shares of company stock worth $550,852 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $58.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

