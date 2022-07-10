DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $12.74 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.78.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

