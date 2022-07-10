Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.33-$3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.43 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $489.31.

ADBE opened at $389.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,092,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,998,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 853,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $388,856,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 369,278 shares of the software company’s stock worth $168,250,000 after purchasing an additional 120,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

