Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.33-$3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.43 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $489.31.
ADBE opened at $389.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54.
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,092,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,998,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 853,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $388,856,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 369,278 shares of the software company’s stock worth $168,250,000 after purchasing an additional 120,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
