Calton & Associates Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

INSM opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

