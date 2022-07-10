Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,180,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after buying an additional 800,335 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 407,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after buying an additional 174,232 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 169,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 41,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $41.80 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

