Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.77.

CTSH opened at $67.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

