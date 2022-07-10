Calton & Associates Inc. Has $247,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,820,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,169,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $178.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.72 and its 200 day moving average is $196.44. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.66 and a 1 year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

