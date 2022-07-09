Avestar Capital LLC Has $744,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 18.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 11.6% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $323.06 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $314.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.