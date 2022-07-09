Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.81 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.7% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.
IVV stock opened at $390.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.08.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.